Meet the Designer at Loch Lomond Shores

Leading Scottish jewellery designer, Sheila Fleet, is putting the finishing touches on some new summer designs. If you’d like to be among the first to see these fine silver and gold pieces then take a trip to Loch Lomond for Sheila’s Meet the Designer event.

Sheila will be showing her new designs and new enamel colours in Jenners at Loch Lomond Shores. She’ll also be bringing some exquisite high value rings handset with precious gemstones. Take this opportunity to have your finger expertly sized and a ring made to measure, specially for you. All Sheila’s jewellery and rings are made to order in her workshop by the sea on the Orkney Islands.