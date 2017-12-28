Making a special wish a difference for 2018

Posted on

People wanting to make a New Year wish with a difference have the chance to do so at Edinburgh Zoo.

RZSS Edinburgh Zoo is calling on visitors to The Giant Lanterns of China to make a New Year’s resolution with a twist by placing a wish on its traditional Banyan Wishing Tree.

In Chinese custom, the Wishing Tree is used to make a wish for the future by placing a handwritten red tag on its branches. In the run up to the New Year, the Zoo is encouraging visitors to The Giant Lanterns of China event to make their own wishes.

Morven Meikle, age 6, from Broughton in Edinburgh was one of the visitors who made a wish for 2018, with a little help from her mum Jennifer.

The Giant Lanterns of China is an installation of over 450 dazzling colossal lanterns that illuminate the Zoo. The Banyan Wishing Tree is one of many features of the magical trail.

Tickets for The Giant Lanterns of China are priced from £9.50 and available HERE.

