Posted on

Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course offers a range of 4 & 5 star award-winning luxury self-catering holiday properties, sleeping from 2 to 12 people. The company has an amazing portfolio of 43 properties with a mixture of cottages, family houses, villas and apartments in Kenmore, Highland Perthshire.

Nestled on the edge of Loch and River Tay and originally the home farm to Taymouth Castle, Mains of Taymouth is a family-run 120 acre estate that prides itself on having some of the most luxurious self-catering accommodation Scotland has to offer.

The stunning surroundings, luxury pet friendly accommodation with hot tubs and private gardens, and the very best facilities, including golf course, riding stables, Courtyard Bar & Restaurant, deli & gift shop and Loch Tay Boat Centre, makes the Mains of Taymouth Country Estate & Golf Course a very special place to stay.

The largest self-catering property is the amazing 5 star Farmhouse that can accommodate up to 12 people and boasts a large south facing garden with hot tub, sauna house and children’s summer house with games table, perfect for a multi generation family holiday, two families holidaying together or a group of adults looking to get away for the weekend.

The Maxwells Villas & Gallops Apartments (sleeping 2-4) are available for a minimum 1 night stay, Bell Tower Cottage (sleep 2) and the Castle Gardens mews houses (sleep 6-8) are from a minimum 2 night stay and all the other luxury properties are a minimum 3 nights stay due to them all having private hot tubs. All properties are a minimum 3 night’s stay over Christmas and a minimum 7 night stay over New Year with set arrival dates.

For further information, please visit www.taymouth.co.uk or call the reception team on 01887 830226.