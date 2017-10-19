Magnificent seventh at Aberdeen business gathering

Posted on

It was lucky number seven in the north east of Scotland at the 2017 Granite Expo.

Businesses gathered to celebrate the richness and diversity in their economy, writes Imogen Lovie.

For the seventh consecutive year, one-day business showcase Granite Expo provided a platform for companies based in and with links to North East Scotland to exhibit, network, knowledge share and cross sell.

New to this year’s free event at Aberdeen’s DoubleTree by Hilton Aberdeen Treetops were an Angus/Dundee and a Norway showcase.

Granite Expo was the creation of Aberdeen entrepreneur Brett Jackson who is the founder of Granite PR. The event was again managed by Business Plus Scotland and this year’s main sponsor was Barclays.

This year, Granite Expo attracted 1000 participants and commenting on the success of the 2017 showcase, Brett Brett said: “Once again, we have been overwhelmed by the appetite which exists for this event. Since it was established in 2011, it has become a significant date on the business calendar and we are pleased to attract a broad range of new and repeat exhibitors from a myriad of sectors.

“As many businesses continue to face tough trading conditions, opportunities to create or strengthen links are crucial and it is always great to see so many exhibitors, visitors and supporters embracing the possibilities which events such as Granite Expo present.”

He added: “We are already looking ahead with optimism to the next Granite Expo which will take place on Thursday, October 11, 2018.”

Stuart Brown, head of SME Scotland, Barclays added: “It was great to see such a fantastic turnout at Granite Expo with many diverse and growing SMEs in attendance. Exhibiting and networking opportunities at events like this provide an excellent platform for creating visibility, with exhibitors getting the chance to showcase their offering to the business community.

“The theme of many of our discussions was centred on business optimism and desired growth, which is encouraging, and I’m in no doubt that many will have left with a number of new business leads.”

The best stand competition was judged by Journal business editor Rebecca Buchan along with businessmen Charles Skene CBE and Andy Willox OBE.

The winner was Charlie House with special mentions to Bannerman Butcher and Fennel Media.

Susan Crighton of Charlie House said: “This was Charlie House’s first time at Granite Expo and it was a great opportunity to raise the profile of a local charity. We were delighted at the footfall at our stand and the buzz in the room. The event provided a great opportunity to network with fellow exhibitors and delegates alike.”

The networking award was presented by Stuart Brown to Craig Donoghue and Samantha Edmond of One Stop Waste Solutions, whilst the star prize of two flights anywhere on the Virgin Atlantic Airways network was won by Emma Anderson of Converged Communication Solutions.

Along with providing a whole range of PR services and staging Granite Expo annually, Granite PR is known for creating international networking events such as the now well-established Aberdeen-Houston Gateway and the Aberdeen-Norway Gateway.