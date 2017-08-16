Macmillan Art Show returns to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Posted on

Macmillan Cancer Support’s high-profile Art Show has returned this year as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Celebrating its 15th anniversary exhibition, the carefully selected artwork, from a variety of styles and tastes, will be showcasing from Thursday 24th August – Sunday 27th August at the prestigious Bonham’s Auction House, in the heart of Edinburgh.

Since it was first launched in 2002, the popular event has raised over £500,000 through renowned and emerging artists donating almost 50% of the sale price of their work to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The true value of the money raised and the artwork donated is recognised in the services that Macmillan provides for cancer patients across Scotland. In supporting the event, artists and art lovers are helping people to live their best possible life with cancer.

This year’s Macmillan Art Show will showcase work from almost 140 exhibitors, with a focus on young emerging artists as well as those who are well established within the art world. Macmillan’s exhibition platform not only offers great exposure but it also helps overcome the practical difficulties of selling work as a developing artist.

Sponsored by Artemis, Brown Shipley, ADP Architects and Oddbins, the art show provides the opportunity for art buyers to purchase limited edition artworks, to nurture new talent and give support to those suffering from cancer.

SHEILA MURRAY

Sheila Murray, Curator for the Macmillan Art Show, said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed curating three shows for Macmillan as each one has been different, surprising and challenging. Scotland has a huge wealth of artistic talent to draw from and it’s the aim of the curatorial team to reflect that in the hard decisions we make.’

LAURA FOREMAN

Laura Foreman, Macmillan Fundraising Manager, said: ‘The art show is one of the biggest events we hold in the city and we are incredibly grateful to everyone who supports it.

‘The money raised will go towards helping Macmillan provide much needed emotional, practical and financial support to people affected by cancer at the time they need us most.’

ALICE NEWMAN

Alice Newman, a young promising artist, showcasing at the exhibition, said: ‘I’m looking forward to exhibiting alongside a huge range of talented artists, in a fantastic setting and knowing that it’s all for a really great cause. I’d encourage anyone thinking of exhibiting to do it.

‘My work is always meant to express an emotional response to the place, rather than a literal interpretation. In my showcase artwork, named Victoria Street I wanted to convey the quirkiness of Edinburgh’s old town and the colours, and movement that make the street so iconic.’

MARK MULHOLLAND

Well-known and much loved artist, Mark Mullholland, said: ‘Having exhibited at the Macmillan Art Show for the past two years, I am thrilled to have been selected for the 2017 edition.

‘To have my art work on the walls at Bonhams is an honour and to show in Edinburgh during the international festival is a great opportunity for any artist.

‘I have lost several family members to cancer and I feel duty bound to support Macmillan in this way and to show solidarity to those living with cancer. I look forward to being able to contribute to the cause in the way I know best and to share wall space with other talented artists; both established and emerging.

‘My still life oil painting, Closed Stargazers evokes tranquillity and anticipation; capturing the moments the buds turn from green to yellow to pink, just before the lilies burst open.’

The selection of prints on sale at the Macmillan Art show are available to view at the plush Bonhams Auction House, or online at http://2017.macmillanartshow.org.uk