Mackie’s new parlour will be the ice cream of the crop

A flagship new ice cream parlour is set to open in Aberdeen and welcome its first visitors.

Mackie’s of Scotland will launched its exciting new venue tomorrow, Tuesday, the first retail venture from the family-business which has grown to become one of Scotland’s top food producers.

Named 19.2, the parlour is located exactly 19.2 miles from the Mackie’s Westertown family farm, where it produces its renowned ice cream and chocolate ranges. It will be the first business to open in Aberdeen’s hotly anticipated new £107 million Marischal Square development.

The family firm is well placed for its move into retail, having amassed 30 years experience making and selling its ice cream, and has been producing high-quality chocolate since 2014, with the launch of a £600,000 state of the art chocolate factory in 2015.

Kirstin Mackie, development director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: ‘It’s hard to believe that the day we have been waiting for is finally here – the launch of our very special ice cream parlour.

‘We have been planning this for such a long time that to see the end result turn out to be everything we had envisioned, from the design concept to the layout, is fantastic.

‘Now that all of our hard work has paid of, we can’t wait to invite in our customers so they can experience the ‘sophistication dipped in fun’ that is 19.2.’

The new parlour will be filled with Mackie’s staples such as traditional and honeycomb, and will welcome new treats, including the Italian inspired handmade Napoli style ice cream.

As well as ice cream, the 40 cover venture will also serve locally roasted coffee and will feature a centrepiece chocolate tap, delivering the highest quality melted chocolate on demand for serving over crepes and waffles.

For those looking for luxury, Mackie’s exclusive new range of handmade, gift style chocolates will be available at the parlour, made with Mackie’s milk and dark chocolate and filled with an aray of flavoured fresh cream ganaches.

Kirstin added: ‘The parlour reflects our love of making ice cream, so we have loved filling it with the traditional favourites but also with some of our more exotic experiments.

‘We have spent months getting everything ready and making sure the team is in place to ensure our guests wand visitors will enjoy ith the best customer service possible.

‘Mackie’s started as a local family business and we aim to stay true to that with everything we do, so to have been able to work with Scottish suppliers and employ local people means a lot to us.’

The design of the parlour is guaranteed to turn heads, with ceilings inspired by an Australlian night club, LED lit baffles running in ripples overhead will mimic the ripples of tasty sauces swirled through the ice cream.

In a nod to the farm, a lifesize fibre glass cow will also be displayed in the parlour. Made by Lofthus, an Aberdeen sign company, the heifer will be illuminated in bright colours to give the venue a quirky feel.

As a locally loyal business, Mackie’s has kept its heritage close by at every step of the venture, bringing local construction company Burns Construction (Aberdeen) Ltd in to fit out the parlour in a £200k contract and sourcing the ten parlour employees from the local area.