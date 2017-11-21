Mackie’s embraces UK trend for premium ice cream

Posted on

Latest figures have revealed that Mackie’s of Scotland has enjoyed significant growth south of the border – as the market for higher quality produce expands.

The brand has seen an improvement in its UK-wide market share, while the premium ice cream remains the number one brand north of the border.

Mackie’s report that their own summer sales increased by 10% despite a rather wet summer. Data published by consumer researchers Kantar Worldpanel shows that the company increased sales to achieve 6% UK market share over the 12 month period ending 13 August 2017.

The data shows that Mackie’s now sits fifth in the table of premium ice creams sold in the UK, with a 6% market share, sitting behind brands from General Mills’ Haagen Dazs (16%), Richmond & Roncadin owned Kellys (17%), and world ice cream giant, Unilever’s Walls Carte D’Or (24%) and Ben & Jerry’s (29%).

While the family-run business also made significant gains in its native Scotland, increasing its share there to take a significant 25% of the Scottish market. In Scotland, the Aberdeenshire company reigns supreme, with 25% of the market, in front of the aforementioned brands.

The figures are all the more impressive as the report notes that leading manufacturers including Carte D’Or, Cadbury’s and Ben & Jerry’s all reported significant declines in their UK market share over the same period.

Bill Thain, Commercial Director at Mackie’s of Scotland, said: ‘It’s really pleasing to see the upwards trend and growth of our ice cream.

‘We’re delighted that the number of people across the whole of the United Kingdom enjoying Mackie’s ice cream is on the rise as we continue to chip away at the massive global companies.

‘It’s even more exciting when you consider that we still produce everything on our farm in Aberdeenshire which I think shows that people really appreciate a family made product as opposed to mass produced, impersonal or even oil-based ice cream.’

A continuing trend, in the ice cream sector is the growth of the ‘premium’ ice cream market (up 7.1% to £318m) in contrast to a slight decline in the ‘standard’ ice cream market (down 0.6% to £395m) as shoppers look increasingly to higher quality produce.

Bill added: ‘Our locality, coupled with a focus on great flavours and smooth texture seems to be really appreciated by our customers.

‘It’s really exciting times for us with the upcoming opening of our new flagship 19.2 parlour in Marischal Square, Aberdeen and these figures show that all the hard work is paying off.’

Mackie’s now produce over ten million litres of fresh dairy ice cream each year.

Having celebrated its 30th anniversary of ice cream making last year, Mackie’s are continuing to press on with expansion plans as it develops products for both the domestic and overseas markets. They plan to open its flagship 19.2 ice cream parlour in December and recently unveiled a range of exclusive chocolates, which will be sold exclusively at the parlour.

The new chocolates will be joined by a whole host of tasty treats including classic ice cream sundaes as well as crepes, waffles and sandwiches.