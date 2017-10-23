Loyal readers can help Scottish Field to be covered in glory

Posted on

Scottish Field has been nominated for a prestigious honour at the Professional Publishers Association Scotland awards.

We have been shortlisted in the category of Scottish Magazine Award for Best Cover, with our October 2017 issue.

Last Friday, 15 of the top magazine professionals in the UK came together at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu hotel to judge the incredible entries for this year’s PPA Scottish Magazine Awards.

Chair of the panel, and editor of Empire, Terri White, summed up their thoughts perfectly: ‘Scotland: you have some serious talent.’

PPA Scotland Business Manager Laura Dunlop added: ‘Our design experts have whittled down the entries for this year’s Best Cover Award to highlight the very best in the business.

‘We are delighted to reveal the shortlist for the awards. We also have an exciting new way for everyone to get involved.

‘This year’s Scottish Magazine Award for Best Cover will be decided by public vote, so it’s time for all the nominees to mobilise their readers.’

Our October edition was a huge change from our usual stunning photographic cover, featuring the word ‘Luxury’ in large, bold golden letters, set on a white background.

Scottish Field editor Richard Bath said: ‘We’re delighted to be nominated.

‘This issue was a huge departure for us, and the decision to remove a photograph for the first time in many years, and replace it with one huge, gold, embossed word, was a very conscious decision to produce an eye-catching cover that would appeal to people outside our usual demographic.’

To vote for Scottish Field, click here.

Voting closes on November 13, and you can vote once every day.

The winners will be revealed at this year’s ceremony on November 23 in Edinburgh’s EICC.