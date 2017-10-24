Lots to do all over Scotland this Halloween weekend

Posted on

Halloween’s coming, and Scottish Field’s Fiona Hendrie has rounded up some of the best events taking place across the country.

So if you’re n the mood for a scare, check out these frightfully good Halloween activities on offer with something for every age:

Wizarding Weekend Fun Run, Castle Fraser, Inverurie 28-29/10

www.nts.org.uk

Don your finest magical outfit for a 1.25 mile run around the beautiful estate grounds.

Dress to impress with prizes for the best costume.

Spooky Saturday 28/10 National Museum of Scotland, Edinburgh

www.nms.ac.uk

Get involved in some museum mischief in this free, drop-in session ahead of Scotland’s spookiest night.

Halloween 31/10 National Museum of Rural Life, East Kilbride

www.nms.ac.uk

Prepare for a scare! Dook for apples, get (witch)crafty and make some ghoulish decorations and listen to spooky stories.

Frights & Flicks 28/10, Fyvie Castle, Aberdeenshire

www.nts.org.uk

It’s a chance try and keep your fear in check with a ghost tour of the 13th century castle followed by Halloween games and a showing of classic 90s horror flick Scream.

The team at the National Trust for Scotland’s Fyvie Castle, Aberdeenshire are getting ready for their spookiest Halloween so far this October.

The haunted castle is one of 11 Trust properties taking part in the Stoats Creepy Crawl, a new family event that runs on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 October.

Brand new for 2017, families will explore Fyvie’s grounds, completing a series of spine-tingling challenges as they go. ‘Crawlers’ will have to guise for their prize, singing a song or telling a joke. Fancy dress is encouraged – there will be prizes for the best-dressed.

General manager Iain Hawkins said: ‘Halloween at Fyvie Castle is always a big hit, so The Stoats Creepy Crawl will mean even more families can get involved in the fun this year. It’s a great chance to spend time outdoors together, celebrating and sharing the spooky stories and horrible history that the castle has in abundance.’

Olivia Stone, marketing director at Stoats said: ‘We’re really excited to be partnering with conservation charity The National Trust for Scotland’s family Halloween events. As a Scottish company, it’s great to be supporting long-standing Halloween traditions, with a few new twists too.’

The Stoats Creepy Crawl runs on 11.30am and 2.30pm on Saturday, October 28, and Sunday, October 29. Tickets cost £5 per child. Frights and Flicks takes place on Saturday, October 28, at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £20.

Advance booking is strongly recommended – book online at www.nts.org.uk.

Teen Halloween Scream 27/10 Aberdeen Maritime Museum

www.aagm.co.uk

The Aberdeen Maritime Museum is planning to make it a night(mare) to remember for teenagers when it plays host to the Teen Halloween Scream on Friday, October 27.

The eerie evening, running from 5.30-7.30pm, is being run by the Young People’s Collective; a group of 16-24 year olds who meet regularly to take part in unique opportunities at Aberdeen’s Museums. These include creative workshops, cultural trips, talks with artists and the chance to lead on high profile cultural projects.

The Teen Halloween Scream features Murderous Make Up, lifelike latex wounds and petrifying props as well as the opportunities to learn hip hop zombie moves, cook up ghoulish gastronomy and challenge chums in a special Halloween Games Zone.

The spook-tacular event is suitable for 13-16 year olds and tickets cost £3.50 plus a

booking fee. To book tickets visit http://www.aagm.co.uk/WhatsOn