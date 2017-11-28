Log cabin in Perthshire is a stunning property with a difference

Posted on

An outstanding property with a difference in rural Perthshire has been brought to the market.

Galbraith in Perth is offering Balnakilly Log Cabin, Kirkmichael, in Highland Perthshire, as a home with a difference.

Balnakilly is an attractive detached four-bedroom log cabin situated in an elevated position on the outskirts of the village of Kirkmichael. The Cateran Trail passes through the village of Kirkmichael.

Balnakilly has a highly durable turf roof and is finished to a high standard – suitable as a full-time residence or second home.

The cabin offers fantastic views of surrounding countryside, set in 2.05 acres of land.

Balnakilly enjoys a superb rural setting, as Perthshire is often referred to as the gateway to the highlands and offers numerous opportunities for outdoor country pursuits including walking, climbing and mountain biking.

The Cateran Trail is based on historic drove roads used by ancient Caterans hundreds of years ago and allows the beautiful countryside to be enjoyed.

Kirkmichael itself provides a village store, petrol station and Post Office as well as a church, highly regarded primary school and hotels.

Kirkmichael is a traditional country village with an active rural community, with the Strathardle Highland Gathering and Agricultural Show being extremely popular.

Situated between the towns of Pitlochry and Blairgowrie, both offer secondary schooling and provide an excellent range of day to day amenities including banks, hotels, restaurants, libraries, health care and individual specialist retailers.

Pitlochry train station is a 30 minute drive away and has mainline connections to Edinburgh, Glasgow and a sleeper service to London in just over six hours.

Galbraith are looking for offers over £250,000.