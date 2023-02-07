Granton gasometer secures redevelopment cash

ONE of Edinburgh’s most familiar landmarks, the Granton gasometer, has secured £1.3 million of funding for the next stage of its redevelopment.

The cash is coming from Scottish Government’s vacant and derelict land fund.

Restoration work is continuing on the gasometer’s frame – which has greeted generations of passengers as they fly into Edinburgh – with work due to begin this autumn to turn the surrounding land into space for the public to use.

Last month, The City of Edinburgh Council’s development management sub-committee granted planning permission for the next stage of the gasometer’s redevelopment.

Cammy Day, the council’s leader, said: “The restoration of the gasholder frame is already underway through funding provided by the council and the UK Government’s levelling up fund.

“With the announcement that we’ve been successful in our bid to the Scottish Government’s vacant and derelict land fund, we’re now able to progress our plans for creating an exciting public space [that] will see this iconic structure breathe new life into Granton waterfront.

“This important development represents our plan to transform the structure, the centrepiece of our £1.3 billion regeneration of Granton waterfront, into a visitor destination with high-quality open space for everyone to enjoy.

“The wider regeneration is about using brownfield land to develop a sustainable 20-minute neighbourhood its residents will be proud of.

“It will be an area where people live in affordable, environmentally-friendly homes, have excellent transport and active travel links, and access open and green space, arts, sports, and culture.

“Restoring the gasholder is the first step in unlocking the wider regeneration.”

