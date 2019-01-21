You won’t believe your nose – it’s the KFC gravy candle

We all enjoy some fried chicken every now and again – but now the scent of a takeaway is being marked in a NEW CANDLE.

KFC has captured the essence of its famous golden gravy in an epic limited-edition run of scented candles.

KFC gravy superfans can get their hands on one of 230 limited edition candles, which will be available on a first come, first served basis via www.kfc.co.uk/gravycandle from today, Monday.

The artisanal KFC Gravy Candle has been expertly infused with the soothing aromas of the nation’s favourite gravy. For those looking to fully embrace the ultimate KFChill experience, KFC also offers a dedicated site to help gravy fanatics find their zen – www.kfchill.co.uk. Simply listen, breathe in and breathe out, as the soothing sound of simmering gravy melts away your stress.

A spokesperson at KFC UK & Ireland said: ‘You’re not dreaming. You really can now fill your home with the incredible aroma of KFC gravy with this limited edited candle… it’s staggeringly nose stimulating.’

The Colonel’s trusted parfumier said: ‘What an honour it was to create a candle with such a highly-beloved scent. Initially the different ingredients within the gravy were split into their constituent parts and fragrances matched to each. Then the scent was built component by component in the similar ratios as KFC’s iconic gravy. The artisanal approach to creating the candles was crucial to ensure the familiar and evocative aroma of gravy was perfectly captured.’