Wedding venues prepare for New Year

SCOTLAND’S wedding venues are gearing up for a busy 2023.

Joyce and Simon Usher, owners of Dunglass Estate, are celebrating after being named as “wedding venue of the year” at the Scotland Prestige Awards.

The 5,000-acre estate in East Lothian was dubbed “the most romantic sweet place I ever saw” by poet Robert Burns.

Usher said: “We are honoured to have received the prestige wedding venue of the year award, which is testament to the hard work and passion that all the Dunglass team provide towards every special event that takes place within our unique and stunning surroundings.”

Meanwhile, Kinkell Byre near St Andrews in Fife is preparing to hold its open weekend on 7 and 8 January.

Visitors will have the chance to meet suppliers and see the venue’s ten new cabins.

Claire Grant, manager at Kinkell Byre, said: “Our open weekend is a fantastic opportunity for couples who are exploring their options to get a real feel for our wedding venue and what exactly we offer.

“Our ‘Weddings for the Wild’ packages have been crafted with the more eco-conscious couples in mind and we work closely with suppliers who have sustainability at their heart, including caterers who use locally sourced food and florists who grow their own native flowers locally.”

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s news pages.

Plus, don’t miss the January issue of Scottish Field magazine.