Westlands Country Park: On the second day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of shooting

Westlands Country Park sits in almost 100 acres of secluded grounds, specialising in clay pigeon shooting and fly fishing. Its state-of-the-art lodges are available to hire and buy, all with their very own hot tub.

The lodges cater for every kind of party and are perfect for the whole family; even your furry friends go free. Each lodge comes equipped to an extremely high standard with a home-from-home holiday in mind. The first-class shooting ground combined with the lodges work hand in hand for a perfect shooting getaway experience.

01461 800370

www.westlands.co.uk

Plus, check back for more of the Twelve Days of Christmas