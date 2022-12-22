Trump Turnberry: On the tenth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of the great outdoors

Surrounded by 800 acres of captivating Scottish countryside, Trump Turnberry offers a range of incredible outdoor pursuits, from exhilarating activities on land to invigorating experiences on the water. As well as championship golf, explore everything Turnberry Adventures has to offer with clay pigeon shooting, archery, air rifles, horse riding, off-roading, quad biking, paddle boarding, kayaking, kitesurfing, falconry, and fly fishing, or gift someone a Turnberry gift voucher, so they can choose the experience they’ve always wanted.

01655 331000

www.turnberry.co.uk

