The Machrie: On the twelfth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of golf

Nestled in the dunes of a pristine seven-mile beach on the Hebridean island of Islay lies The Machrie, a modern, relaxed hotel with a world-class golf links, where the finest Scottish produce and warmest of welcomes await.

As well as being named in the UK’s Top 30 Hotels in the Condé Nast Traveller Awards 2022, The Machrie is ranked in Today’s Golfer Top 100 World’s Best Golf Courses.

Just a 25-minute flight from Glasgow or two hours by ferry from Kennacraig, The Machrie features 45 rooms, suites, and lodges, some with their own outdoor terraces and stunning sea views.

www.themachrie.com

