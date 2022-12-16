Murthly Estate: On the fourth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of corporate hire



If you’re looking for somewhere really special for your business event, Murthly Estate is the place to be. Base your event at Murthly Castle, which is completely private and surrounded by a walled garden and extensive tree-lined avenues.

Available for exclusive hire, Murthly Estate is right in the middle of Scotland, situated on the Highland Line a few miles north of Perth.

The 15th century castle has three reception rooms, which can be used for business conferences, meetings, lunches, dinners, or group activities. They are connected to 4G and have projector and screen facilities.

Outside there’s plenty of space for fun and games, a gathering of vintage cars, walking and talking sessions, or just a relaxing meal with drinks in the walled garden. With the castle in the background and tall trees in the gentle breeze all around, you can’t go wrong.

Murthly Estate, Murthly, Perth, PH1 4HP

01738 630 666

info@murthly-estate.com

Plus, check back for more of the Twelve Days of Christmas