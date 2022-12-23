Hotel du Vin, Glasgow: On the eleventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of festive lunch for two and Champagne

Our stunning iconic Hotel du Vin Glasgow at One Devonshire Gardens is set in a tree-lined Victorian terrace in the fashionable West End of Glasgow. Offering remarkable, unique bedrooms, heart-warming dishes, and extraordinary wine with impeccable service, our guests leave feeling utterly spoilt and totally revived.

This Christmas, let us welcome you into a world of sheer enjoyment and relaxation. Meet with loved ones or colleagues in our charming restaurant for lunch or dinner and indulge with a delicious three-course meal. Why not elevate the festivities and dine in one of our unique private dining rooms, the ideal setting for a truly memorable occasion? Once your senses are replete, nestle in the cosy corner of our hotel, the bar, and whet your appetite with some festive spirits. With an enviable reputation for service and style, all you could want for Christmas is waiting for you at One Devonshire Gardens.

0141 378 0385

www.hotelduvin.com

