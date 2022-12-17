Hotel du Vin, Edinburgh: On the fifth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of afternoon tea with Champagne

Indulge in a delicious Champagne afternoon tea for two at the Bistro Du Vin, Edinburgh. This inviting space features classic ambience with natural light or cosy with low-lighting, whichever you prefer on the day. You’ll enjoy a charming array of sandwiches, cakes, and scones and, for that added sparkle, a bottle of our finest Tiera Lombard Champagne.

To book, contact events.edinburgh@hotelduvin.com

11 Bristo Pl, Edinburgh EH1 1EZ

0131 285 1479

www.hotelduvin.com

