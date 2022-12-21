Fingal: On the ninth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of being on board

Step aboard and discover something completely different. A world-class destination with unique luxury cabins and decks for stargazing and Champagne.

Choose from a delicious five course afternoon tea to an overnight stay on board in one of our stunning cabins. Or treat loved ones to the Art Deco-inspired glamour of The Lighthouse Bar with a delicious evening supper featuring the best of Scotland’s larder.

Fingal started life as a lighthouse tender, helping maintain lighthouses and transporting their keepers, equipment, and supplies to some of the most treacherous locations in Scotland. Now she has been transformed into an exquisite 22-cabin boutique hotel and exclusive-use venue by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia.

0131 357 5000

www.fingal.co.uk

