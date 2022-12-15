Cameron Lodges: On the third day of Christmas my true love gave to me… the gift of a Scottish luxury getaway

Situated in 400 acres of glorious Scottish countryside in Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park, where you will find stunning scenery, a trip to Cameron Lodges is ideal for relaxation or adventure with family and friends.

With a choice of one-, two-, three-, or four-bedroom lodges, the resort is ideal for couples, families, and larger groups to get together this festive period.

Each lodge features a fully-equipped open-plan kitchen, an outdoor terrace or balcony, and expansive living spaces ideal for entertaining or relaxing and unwinding in your home away from home. Lodge guests can also make use of Cameron House Hotel’s leisure club, including a pool with flume and state-of-the-art gym.

