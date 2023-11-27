The perfect Christmas gifts for getting outdoors

IF you’re feeling entirely bamboozled by your Christmas gift list then Morag and Rosie’s gift ideas might just be the answer. In the second of two guides, we focus on gifts that are sure to be well received by anyone who plans to get outdoors over the holidays. From gear to prepare you for a day in the hills or even the high street, we’ve got you covered…

Findra Elsie Hoodie, RRP £105 www.findraclothing.com

There’s so much to love about Findra. It’s a female led business, based in the bonnie Borders and the majority of what they manufacture is made in the UK. Slow fashion and sustainability are high on Findra’s priority list but above all they make practical, stylish and durable clothing for women who spend time outdoors. The new Elsie hoodie is made with 100% merino wool so its lightweight, warm, breathable and quick-drying. It is produced in the UK, with zero waste, from Australian wool. I love the length of this hoodie, which is long enough to ensure draughts don’t reach my lower back. I’m also a sucker for sleeves with thumb holes, alleviating the need to faff around with gloves. The hoodie is seamless, so there’s no risk of rubbing even if worn against you skin and its available in four colours. If you have an active lady in your life then this is a versatile gift that will last for years to come.

Musto Men’s evolution Polartec Fleece, RRP £100. musto.com/en_gb

Musto is one of those timeless brands that we’ve all come to know and love. It is the world’s leading sailing brand and a British leader in shooting and equestrian sports. But no matter what kind of outdoor activity you’re pursuing, their gear is a safe bet when it comes to gifting. This full zip fleece is made from 200GM Polartec, and has Lycra-bound cuffs and zipped pockets for keeping your valuables safe. The dark cobalt blue colour is smart, but more importantly this is an incredibly practical piece. It is incredibly soft so feels like a warm hug, and is stretchy. On top of that, it is lightweight, breathable and works well as an outer or mid-layer in cool temperatures. If there’s a outdoorsy man in your life who wants to look and feel good at the same time – whether walking, gardening, sailing or even just popping to the shops – Musto has the answer.

Rab Cirrus Hut Slippers, RRP £45. www.rab.equipment/uk

These slippers are the perfect antidote to a day in walking boots, but there’s nothing to stop them being worn while working from home if your house is as old and draughty as ours. They’re also the perfect pair for wearing around the tent on a family camping trip, so we won’t put them away when summer comes. They’re lightweight (172g) so easy to stash in a pack and are made with recycled Primaloft insulation to keep your tootsies toasty even in the depths of winter. The outer fabric is windproof and there’s a non slip sole which provides enough protection to pop out to the garden for logs. They come in four different colours and in sizes for men and women and they’re also available in a boot-style slipper which is sure to keep your ankles toasty.

Ariat Moresby Waterproof Boots, RRP £165. ariat.com/gb/en

These boots were made for walking! Ariat strikes again with these incredibly versatile, fully waterproof boots, made with a multi-surface traction design. Firstly, they are bang on trend with the lace-up ankle boot style and thick soles, paired with antique brass details. The full-grain leather and suede upper make these a timeless option (particularly in the Oil Distressed Brown colour with gorgeous contrasting green, as pictured). Even better, there is a removable all-day cushioning insole which allows you to stride out in comfort. I find Ariat’s sizing a half-size bigger than my usual, so either factor this in or buy yourself a thick pair of socks to go with them! Useful for mucking out, dog walks, or even heading into town on the cold, wintry days. A staple for any outdoorsy woman’s wardrobe.

Grangers Footwear Care Kit, RRP £21. grangers.co.uk

When investing in a quality pair of walking boots, you’re going to need the top-notch footwear care to look after them! If you’re stepping out in Ariat’s Moresby Waterproof Boots, this kit – which includes a Footwear + Gear Cleaner, Footwear Repel Plus, Brush and Odour Eliminator – will keep you on track. The cleaner helps to remove dirt and grime; the Repel Plus helps proof and condition suede, nubuck, leather and fabric; the brush makes dried on dirt easy to remove; and the Odour Eliminator removes really stubborn smells at their source. Giving the gift of a good pair of boots has to come hand in hand with this all-in-one care kit, especially if the recipient wants their boots to last a good few years of muddy, wet walks!

D-Robe Roll-Top Rucksack, RRP £89. www.d-robeoutdoors.com

Whether you need a gift for someone special who loves being in the wilderness, or someone who spends their time journeying through more urban environments, this multi-functional, waterproof bag is a dream. With a 35L capacity, it’s spacious enough to carry a robe and tow float for wild-swimming, but it also has a dedicated laptop pocket that will keep your precious tech safe and dry while rushing through the city this winter. I love the fact that this bag has a zipper on the top so that when you squeeze out the air you can seal it before rolling the top down, or you can use it without rolling at all when you need extra space. It also has an air valve to further aid compression. The back padding makes it really comfy to wear, it’s proved to be completely waterproof and it looks really good into the bargain.

Santa Cruz Galactic Sweats, RRP £65 (hoodie) £60 (sweatpants). www.santacruzskateboards.eu

At the other end of the age scale, anyone with teens will know just how tough it is to buy clothing that they will actually wear. My teenage daughter has a seemingly ever-changing wardrobe, but there’s one thing that has remained consistent, and that’s hoodies and trackies. Comfy enough to lounge around the house in, this set from Santa Cruz is also cutting the mustard for days out shopping with friends, so I know she really does like them! The putty acid wash colour is bang on trend and the hoodie is cut short on the body with a large handy pouch pocket and a cute butterfly back print. Made from 80% cotton this set has washed really well and looks like being a wardrobe staple for 2024.

Jack Wolfskin Wanderthirst 20 Pack, RRP £95. jackwolfskin.co.uk

As the New Year approaches, the resolutions begin in earnest! If getting outdoors more is on your hit-list then you’re going to need a bag to see you through your adventures. This Jack Wolfskin bag (pictured here in the Dunelands colourway) has fast become my go-to for day hikes and picnics. The Wanderthirst 20 is ventilated, and has a full-contact back system, breathable materials and padded back that make the pack comfortable to carry over long periods. I really like the strap at the side the ensures your water bottle doesn’t fall out in transit, and the ‘laptop compartment’ makes it easy to separate your items inside. Despite having a roomy 20-litre capacity, the bag is incredibly lightweight, weighing in at just 520g. The bungee cord system on the front panel also means you can have a rain jacket tucked away for easy access. The hillwalking enthusiast of the family will certainly thank you for popping this beneath the Christmas tree…

Lowe Alpine AirZone Active 22L Daypack, £80. www.rab.equipment/uk

If there’s a serious hill walker on your gift list then this might just be the ideal present for them. This robust little pack is perfect for a day in the hills. The suspended mesh back is a godsend when you’re powering up munros as it creates a ventilation space which avoids moisture being trapped against your back. The ripstop fabric has a weathershield coating and there’s a built-in rain cover, so your gear is guaranteed to stay dry. Large stretch mesh side pockets provide ample space for a large water bottle and there are stash pockets, loops and clips for lots of your essential gear. It’s available in seven different colours.

Vionic Karmelle Trainers, RRP £140. www.vionicshoes.co.uk

If, like me, a pair of white leather trainers is a year-round staple for wearing with everything from jeans to skirts, then you’ll always be on the lookout for the perfect pair. Vionic’s new Karmelle sneakers are inspired by the look of a traditional tennis shoe, but the mix of fabrics provides a modern twist on the style. With leather, mesh and suede these are smart enough to wear to the office or out for lunch, but provide the usual Vionic comfort that will happily see you through a day out shopping in the city. They’re made with Vionic’s signature vio motion technology offering stability, cushioning, arch support and flexibility, to ensure that they are as comfortable as they are good for your feet. A great gift for anyone who likes to stay comfy while they’re on the go.