Scottish Field needs a property and arts sales executive

Do you love the arts and know your property? And would you like to work for Scottish Field? We are currently recruiting!

We have an opening in our advertising sales team in Edinburgh and if you are a motivated self-starter with a talent for persuasion then we’d like to hear from you.

Working with the existing team you will be comfortable in a telesales environment, ideally with some experience of media sales and looking forward to dealing with existing clients as well as finding new ones.

Joining a very experienced team and primarily selling to the retail sector, you will be need to develop client prospects and relationships, identifying needs and offering advertising solutions across a range of products.

You should be able to communicate effectively, using telephone and email, and be confident in writing proposals and tailoring advertising campaigns for clients to meet their needs while offering excellent customer service throughout the process.

You will have experience of working to deadlines and managing time and territory to meet revenue targets and be able to demonstrate this.

The position is responsible for developing new and existing business. Primary contact with clients will be via telephone and where required you will attend client meetings to present proposals.

You will be supported with daily communication and regular teem meets, and one-to-ones.

Other key requirements include a good knowledge of Scotland and an ability to work to tight deadlines while thriving under pressure.

Interested? Apply today by enclosing your CV and a covering letter and send it to Brian Cameron via email to bcameron@scottishfield.co.uk