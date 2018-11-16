Retirement living just got more comfortable

From the Lowlands to the Scottish Borders, retirement housing developments around Scotland have been benefiting from investments made by a leading housing provider.

As part of its vision for the future, Bield Housing & Care has invested more than £5 million into improving its properties over the last 12 months.

While upgrades have been made to kitchens and bathrooms, tired exteriors of developments have also been given a new lease of life.

In the last year alone, a staggering £2.5 million has been spent on repairs – with Bield completing a total of 13,762 repairs, equating to more than 260 every week.

Caryn Innes, Head of Development at Bield, said: ‘We are continuing to invest in building and maintaining homes where older people can live independently.

‘By upgrading and maintaining the properties we are ensuring that they remain desirable, while offering the highest quality services and facilities.

‘Every decision we make at Bield is made with the customer in mind. We are dedicated to providing a range of safe and flexible housing options which suit the varying needs of our tenants.

‘At the heart of it all we want older people to be able to lead fulfilled lives, and have the ability to age well.’

Earlier this year, Restondene in Livingston underwent a £119,000 renovation project, converting seven of its 26 apartments from bedsits to one-bedroom flats.

While Stenhousemuir’s Robertson Court also saw its bathroom and shower facilities upgraded, Turnbull Court in Duns welcomed state-of-the-art lifts and new kitchens to the development – with an injection of £200,000 invested as part of the ‘Step Free’ project.

In addition to the maintenance works carried out at various developments around the country, Bield also launched its newest development, Fleming Place, back in August.

Featuring 40 apartments for social rent, Fleming Place is the first Bield development in Edinburgh in almost 15 years, which was achieved through a successful partnership with Edinburgh based J Smart & Company.

An overall £4.9 million investment supported the delivery of this development, with a £2.2 million grant contribution from the Scottish Government.

Caryn added: ‘Fleming Place has provided the first showcase of Bield’s new strategy to create an organisation that is well positioned for the future – and which continues to provide innovative housing solutions to address the needs of the next generation of older people.’

As one of the country’s leading specialist provider of housing for those over the age of 50, Bield has always been at the forefront of developing new property options to suit people with varying types of needs.

The registered charity currently provides a wide range of housing and services for around 20,000 older people across 23 local authority areas.