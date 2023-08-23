Respite centre renamed after Doddie Weir

A HOLIDAY cottage that provides respite for people with conditions including multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, and motor neuron disease (MND) has been renamed in honour of rugby legend Doddie Weir.

The My Name’5 Doddie Foundation donated £25,000 to neurological charity Leuchie to refurbish the holiday home at Dirleton in East Lothian.

Leuchie has renamed the cottage – known previously as Denis Duncan House – in honour of Weir, who died last year.

Weir’s wife, Kathy, was joined at the unveiling of the cottage’s new sign by rugby players Scott and Gavin Hastings.

Scott is a trustee of the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, while Gavin is a patron of Leuchie.

Kathy said: “Having a holiday as a family was so important to us when Doddie was living with MND.

“It’s great that My Name’5 Doddie Foundation can support Leuchie to help families in a similar situation.

“He would be very proud to have the house named after him.”

Leuchie chief executive Mark Bevan added: “A family break is something many of us enjoy, or even take for granted.

“But, if you have a physically disabled family member, there are very few truly accessible and highly equipped places to enjoy a break together.

“With the help of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, Leuchie’s purpose-built self-catering house in Dirleton will enable any family which has a disabled member to enjoy a fantastic break together.

“Kathy Weir has talked about how important family holidays were for her, Doddie and the boys and how difficult these were towards the end because nowhere was equipped to meet their needs.

“Leuchie is proud to name the house in memory of Doddie and all that he stood for, including having a great time with family and friends.”

