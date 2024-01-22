Motoring: Scottish Car of the Year awards

HYUNDAI’S electrified IONIQ 6 saloon car has been named Scottish Car of the Year.

The Scottish Car Of The Year event is organised by Scottish Field motoring contributors Ally and Lorraine Ballingall on behalf of the Association of Scottish Motoring Writers.

The IONIQ 6 took home the prestigious title after impressing ASMW, who praised its look, lay out, elegant and technology-packed interior, and its practicality.

In addition, they said it has ‘top notch’ ride quality and refinement, and an ability to cover long distances without any range anxiety.

The annual event was held at the Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club, on the outskirts of Edinburgh, and was sponsored for the first time by Macklin Motors.

‘We have never known a year so closely fought for category winners and the overall title,’ said ASMW President Al Suttie said.

‘For the IONIQ 6 to emerge as a clear winner is testament to how good it is as a car for families to embrace EV driving.’

The Dacia Duster was voted the best small car/small SUV of 2023. The ASMW said the car ‘delivers huge improvements in quality, refinement and style yet retains outstanding value as a core attribute.’

Family Car of the year was given to the Suzuki Swace. Judges said: ‘A subtle makeover and a little more power has made all the difference and we love the way this well-packaged and solidly-built family holdall goes about its business quietly and efficiency.’

The Renault Austral took home Family SUV, while the Mazda CX-60 was awarded the best Large SUV and judges said the Ford Ranger was the best 4×4.