Free fizz and diamond cleaning with Laings

Luxury jewellers Laings is offering any couple who are getting married in 2019 a glass of fizz and complimentary diamond cleaning.

This will take place in their stores in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff, to help them to get ready for their Wedding Day.

Laings are an important part of wonderful engagements all year round, but before wedding season hits this spring and summer they’ll be helping brides-to-be add that final touch of sparkle with complimentary diamond cleaning throughout the month.

This is the perfect way to give your diamond engagement ring a little pampering and the dedicated Service teams in the Laings stores will restore the shine to your special ring.

The Laings diamond experts love welcoming couples into store, hearing their engagement stories and taking the opportunity to celebrate with them.

Service supervisor, Zahra Bakhtiari, based in Cardiff, said: ‘It’s always an absolute pleasure to welcome any bride-to-be and their fiancé into store. A diamond cleaning really does help to restore the brilliance of a diamond and will ensure that the bride is glittering on her wedding day.’

Couples will also be able to enjoy a glass of fizz whilst browsing their exquisite collection of fine jewellery and watches – giving brides and grooms-to-be the chance to drop hints about gifts they would love to receive on their wedding day.

Laings also have a beautiful collection of bridal jewellery, from timeless pearls to glamourous designs, the stunning selection will definitely add the finishing touch to any bridal look.

If the all-important wedding rings haven’t been bought yet the Laings experts can take you through their selection. Whether you’re looking for a plain court band, something with a little glitter or something completely different Laings can help you to find the perfect match to your engagement ring.

If you’re getting married this year visit Laings in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff for complimentary diamond cleaning and a glass of fizz.

Growing from strength to strength in recent years, Laings now has three stores in Glasgow and one each in Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff, as well as a prominent online presence.

