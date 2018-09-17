Fiona delivered title of business woman of the year

A high-flying firm was delighted after one of its directors collected the title of ‘Business Woman of the Year’ at a glittering ceremony recognising talented women across Scotland.

Fiona Deas, co-director of Bathgate-based Eagle Couriers, landed the title ahead of a host of influential business women, taking home one of the top prizes at The Scottish Women’s Awards 2018.

Held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, the event acknowledged the achievements of women entrepreneurs, business women, professionals, civil servants, women in uniform, charity workers and many others who help to make Scotland a better place.

Other successful women who were nominated in the Business Woman of the Year category included Susan Ireland of Hickory Foods, Tracey Hogarth of Freedom Brands, Carol Thomson of BDD and Frances Rus of Duncan & Todd.

Fiona, who has been with the company for 21 years, was shocked but delighted by her win.

She said: ‘I am over the moon to have been crowned Business Woman of the Year. I was even surprised to have been nominated!

‘In a very male orientated industry, it is nice to know that a woman can be recognised for her work.

‘I want to say a massive congratulations to all the other women who were shortlisted – it’s amazing to see so many successful women being acknowledged.

‘Also, I want to say a big thank you to the whole team at Eagle Couriers too for the support and for the hard work they put in day in and day out. Without them we wouldn’t be the success that we are.’

Other big-name winners on the night included Naomi McAuliffe from Amnesty International and Hazel Moffat from DLA Piper, highlighting the calibre and diversity of talent present at the awards.

Before joining Eagle Couriers back in 1997 as finance manager, Fiona – who lives in Edinburgh – worked at an accountancy practice, in manufacturing and in health care. After the company’s MBO in 2006, she became a director and shareholder.

Fiona added: ‘I’ve worked in a lot of different roles over the years, but I wouldn’t be doing what I do now if I didn’t love my job.

‘No two days are ever the same and they can be long. However, when you see the company achieve great things, such as the THS takeover earlier this year, that’s when you know the hard work has paid off.

‘I admire anyone in business who puts in the effort to improve themselves. If you do it with your own hard work it means so much more than sitting on the coat tails of someone else.’