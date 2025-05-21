Dad’s are notoriously tricky to buy for, right? So as the countdown to Father’s Day begins (heads-up, it’s on 15th June this year) you might just want to draw some inspiration from Scottish Field’s Father’s Day Gift Guide. We’ve researched the best presents to shower on the main man in your life to ensure he feels as special as he is on Father’s Day and beyond…

IOLLA Sunglasses, Big Bell, RRP £85. www.iolla.com

Summer has come early this year and with it the desire to protect our eyes from the sun’s harmful rays, as well as ensuring our Dads looks like a cool dudes into the bargain. Enter IOLLA, a Scottish brand with showrooms in Glasgow, Edinburgh’s St James Quarter, Manchester and London for anyone who likes to try before they buy. Their range of fabulous frames are also available online and they provide great value prescription glasses as well as a range of super-cool shades. Their sunglasses come with 100% UV protection and presented in a really cute triangular prism-shaped case (for those who paid attention in geometry).

I plumped for the Big Bell for my Dad because he’s a fan of a statement pair of sunnies and loves a keyhole bridge. Each of IOLLA’S designs are available in a range of colours, so while my Dad’s style is quite classic I decided to go for an on-trend green frame with classic brown lenses. He loves the style, finding the glasses lightweight, yet sturdy and really comfortable to wear. The only issue is that I do too, and gifting them permanently has proven somewhat tricky!

KEEN Hyperport H2 Sandal, RRP £95. www.keenfootwear.co.uk

If your Dad has never owned a pair of KEEN sandals then now is absolutely the time to treat him. With their ultra-cushioned, ultra-lightweight design they are like a hug for your feet. But they are equally tough enough to see your over some seriously rocky terrain and in and out of water with ease.

The roomy toe box is well protected giving Dad the confidence to stride out, no matter where his latest adventure takes him. These sandals are made with quick-adjust bungee straps making them easy to get on and off. They dry really quickly so are perfect for adventures on, in and around the water. There’s really good arch support and shock absorption so they stay comfy all day long. And my Dad loves the sturdy, rubber sole that shields his feet from rocks and grips well even in the wet.

The Hyperport is available in twelve different colours, so there’s sure to be one to suit him and it also comes in women’s and children’s sizes in case you feel like treating the whole family to a sure-footed gift just in time for summer.

Deer & Oak Organic Bamboo Chopping Board, RRP £23.95 and Pizza Rocker Cutter, RRP £11.89. www.deerandoak.co.uk

Is your Dad a Pizza fan? At the slightest sniff of summer weather mine is dusting off his wood-fired pizza oven and donning his pinny to make his very own pizza dough. The recipe is top secret, but he’s never happier than when he’s stretching dough ahead of a garden pizza dinner.

Deer & Oak have an amazing array of competitively priced, high quality wooden chopping boards, so whatever your Dad likes to rustle up in the kitchen, or in the garden, there’s sure to be one to suit. They are remarkably lightweight, making them easy to carry to the table or even out to the garden and with a handy drip groove you can carve a roast on here without getting juice all over the counter. The bamboo finish makes these boards pretty enough to serve up a platter of charcuterie and cheese. They really are a versatile addition to the kitchen.

I know my Dad’s been hankering after a pizza rocker cutter for a wee while now. When the whole family are invited round for a pizza party it means cutting multiple pizzas quickly as he fires them out of the pizza oven at a rate of knots! Deer & Oak’s rocker cutter makes slicing pizzas a breeze and leaves the toppings nicely spread out on top without bunching up the cheese as wheel cutters are prone to do. It’s quicker, more stylish, takes less effort and is easier to clean than his old wheel cutter, so there’s no doubt this gift has made him a very happy chappy.

T. M. Lewin Merino Wool Short Sleeve Polo, RRP £80. www.tmlewin.co.uk

Who says knitwear needs to be consigned to the back of the wardrobe for the summer? If your Dad is a fan of the cooling properties of Merino wool, or if he hasn’t yet had the pleasure of owning a garment made from this extra fine and versatile textile then perhaps it’s time to treat him. T.M. Lewin have been making designing shirts for 120 years, so they know a thing or two about what it takes to make a great one.

This short sleeved polo is perfect for so many occasions. Smart enough to wear out to lunch and with performance properties that mean it works perfectly when your Dad is feeling a bit more energetic. It’s made from the finest merino wool sourced from Italy and is classically styled with a polo collar and buttons and a ribbed hem and cuffs. It’s also available as a short-sleeved shirt, if that’s more your Dad’s style. My Dad has worn this polo during some of the recent unseasonably warm weather we’ve been enjoying in Scotland and can vouch for the fact it has kept him as cool as a cucumber as the mercury soars. It’s machine washable on a delicates cycle, which is essential for a man who has never hand-washed an item of clothing in his life and has no intention of starting now.

Jack Wolfskin Feldberg Hoody M, RRP £110. www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

Does your Dad enjoy being in the outdoors? With the ever-changing Scottish weather it can often be tricky knowing just what to wear or pack for a walk, whether up in the hills or simply through town.

The Jack Wolfskin Feldberg Hoody for men is the perfect versatile light shell jacket for any weather. I say any weather here because it can be worn atop a t-shirt as the outer layer, taking advantage of its windproof and water-repellent qualities; it is light enough to be layered with something on top on colder days; and for the when the sun decides to make an appearance and the temperatures it is compact enough to be stored in a bag.

The Texshield Pro Single Jersey fabric is also very soft for a comfortable wear. Available in seven different colours, most offering choice to a more reserved palette, the Hoody also comes in Red Glow (red and black combo) for those that want a pop of brighter colour. The pockets are ideal for essentials, while the fixed hood is more snug helping to prevent it blowing off in any wind

Ben Lomond Gin – The Open 2025 Special Edition, RRP £45. www.benlomondgin.com

Golfer or gin fan, your Dad is sure to be a happy chappy if he unwraps this gorgeous gift set from Ben Lomond on Father’s Day. Created to celebrate the 153rd Open which will be played at Royal Portrush in July, there’s no better way for Dad to enjoy watching other men hit a wee white ball around than with a glass of G&T in hand. And this set comes complete with two Ben Lomond branded tumblers, so he’s duty bound to mix one up for you too!

But this special edition is no ordinary gin, it’s been crafted using hand-selected botanicals that grow around the hallowed Northern-Irish links course that will play host to this year’s British Open. The tang and citrus hit of sea buckthorn, combined with the aromatic spice and earthy notes of wild carrot and the hint of nuts and flora provided by hawthorn leaves make for a wonderfully rounded G&T that is an ideal summer tipple.

Derek Rose monogrammed classic cotton Lingfield pyjamas, RRP £260. www.derek-rose.com

These monogrammed pyjamas from luxury brand Derek Rose are the height of decadence and are sure to go down a treat with the father in your life. The two-piece pyjamas come in dark navy stripes and sky blue stripes and are made from the finest Indian cotton.

Endura Loop Baggy Short with Liner, RRP £50. www.endurasport.com

Endura are a Scottish company doing great things, such as these shorts, which are perfect for the MAMIL in your life (that’s middle-aged man in lycra in case you didn’t know). These cycling shorts come with a detachable padded liner designed for cycling, while the shorts themselves are stylish, lightweight (300g), stretchy and durable thanks to being made from Ripstop fabric. They move nicely as you cycle, have a water-repellent finish, and as well as two pockets they have an extra zipped secure pocket for valuable items.

The Wave 1 – Master Distiller’s Collection, Bladnoch Distillery, RRP £150. www.bladnoch.com

Whether it’s a dreich Scottish day or glorious sunny one, a wee nip of whisky is the perfect way warm to the cockles of your father’s heart and to keep him sweet. And since it is a day just to appreciate our dads, why not treat him to a one-of-a-kind dram?

Not only did Wave I win gold in the Over £100 category of our Scottish Field Summer Whisky Challenge, but it also won first place overall with judges’ tastings notes of plums and maraschino cherry with hints of cocoa and Manuka honey. A whisky for dad that has truly been tried and tested.

Wave I is the ideal candidate for whisky connoisseur dads who are looking to build up their whisky collection. The dram option is the perfect pairing to accompany a bottle gifted for a collection, so whisky aficionados can taste the single malt and save opening their bottle for many years to come.

Funny Fuzzy Large Warm Deep Sleeping Bed Dog Bed, RRP £105. www.funnyfuzzy.com

Your dog is man’s best friend so this bed is designed to be big enough for a large dog (up to 130kgs) to sleep in, and for you to be able to join him/her for a cuddle. The bed is huge, but it’s also scratch resistant and made of warm plush to meet the needs of dogs who like to dig holes. The cushion is removable and washable.

EDZ New Merino Overshirt / Shacket, RRP £129.99. www.edz.co.uk

This merino lumberjack style overshirt from Cumbrian company EDZ comes in two colours and is wonderfully sturdy. The heavyweight (250gsm) Italian wool flannel is made using recycled woolfibres and the shirts are 100% natural. Merino wool is excellent for being outside as it regulates temperature, wicks moisture, dries quicker, is warmer in cold or damp conditions and the fabric will remain odour free after days of wear. One thing to note is that it is not machine washable.

Scottish Fine Soaps Men’s Gift Set, RRP £21.95. www.scottishfinesoaps.com

There are now several Scottish soap companies, and Scottish Fine Soaps are one of the best. Their Thistle & Black Pepper Signature Gift Set is infused with milk thistle, pepper, amber and musk, and makes a great Fathers Day present. It includes facewash, beardwash, hair and body wash, moisturiser and a body bar.

Sealskiz Bexwell Short Sleeve Jersey Printed Shirt, RRP £95. www.sealskinz.com

This great short-sleeved shirt has been my BBQ wear during this long summer. Organic and with a patterned print, it is lightweight and has a nice natural, stretch feel. It comes in three colours (dark navy, orange and palm tree design) and there are also matching swim shorts.

Sunday Afternoons Havana Hat, RRP £29.95. www.sundayafternoons.co.uk

This has proved indispensable during the recent spell of blistering hot weather. It’s got old school charm, and with its breathable fabric, internal sweatband and wide fedora-style brim, it’s guaranteed to keep you feeling cool and looking good. Its size is also adjustable and it packs well for travel (it’s also just 130g, so is pretty light), and it comes in three colours – cream, tan and tweed.

Banhoek Chilli Oil, RRP £8.50. www.banhoekchillioil.co.uk

This award-winning small-batch chilli oil from near Stellenbosch in South Africa’s wine country is perfect for BBQ and salad season. It comes in four flavours – original, garlic, Asian or lemon & herb – and is also great with pasta or to marinate meat. Winner of a gold star at the 2024 Great Taste Awards, it is 100% natural, GMO-free and claims to have health benefits such as anti-inflammatory effects – personally I just love the way it tastes.

Stox merino hiking socks, RRP £29.99. www.stoxenergy.com

These are about as high-tech as you can get when it comes to hiking socks. The provide targeted compression to enhance ankle stability on rugged terrain and are made with thermoregulating Merino wool for all-day, blister-free comfort in summer or winter. They have an added footbed with extended heel part for added comfort and protection by eliminating pressure points and so preventing blisters. The socks are 33% merino wool, which ensures they are odour-resistant, antibacterial, naturally UV-resistant, biodegradable and eco-friendly.

Kyloe Poseidon Voyager sunglasses, RRP £68.99. www.kyloeinthewild.com

I’m ashamed to admit that I had never heard of this brand until now. That said, it’s always nice to be introduced to a company that is not only on a mission to provide customers with practical adventure gear, but also to make the world a better place.

Sherpa Adventure Gear was founded in 2003 by Tashi Sherpa and his family to help the communities and people of Nepal. Every item that they sell (even the lower priced items) provides a day of school for a Nepalese child. They hope that by 2030 they will have brought 10 million school days to young, curious minds. The brand also touches the heart of many mothers as it employs many local women with flexible working hours so that they can fit it in with their home life. So, all in all, it’s a lovely gift to give (and receive) on Mother’s Day.

Their Rolpa Eco Gilet comes in four lovely colours – Mineral Red, Bardiya Sand, Neelo Blue, and Thyme. I spend many a cold day standing in Scotland’s wilderness, so keeping my core temperature steady is an absolute priority. This is made from 100% recycled polyester fleece so keeps you feeling toasty. It has zip secure hand pockets that are luxuriously soft inside and good for keeping valuables in, and the Nepali-inspired detail down the front is a nice nod to the Rolpa Highlands (a mountainous region in Nepal known for its natural beauty).

Peugeot rechargeable electric corkscrew, RRP £119.99. www.uk.peugeot-saveurs.com

If you really want to spoil the man in your life, this unfeasibly stylish electric corkscrew should do the trick. French car manufacturers Peugeot have entered the luxury homeware market and their new products are things of beauty. Their corkscrew features a fully automatic cork extraction system that means a simple flick of the wrist is all it takes to eject the cork, while its latest-generation Li-ion battery guarantees 80 extractions with a single charge and fast charging in 2.5 hours. It comes with a matching foil cutter and boasts a five-year warranty.

Craghoppers Unisex Petterill Waterproof Packable Overtrouser, RRP £65. www.craghoppers.com

These overtrousers from Craghoppers’ excellent National Trust Collection work for a whole variety of uses – walking, kept in the car for emergencies or golf – and are incredibly useful. They are lightweight (255g), waterproof, windproof, pack down tightly into their own pocket, and have adjustable waist and hem. They are breathable and I’ve used them a good deal for golf, where they’ve proved excellent. Also, they’re currently in a 50% off sale.

Smyths So Chill Mini Fridge Infinity, RRP £44.99. www.smythstoys.com

This tiny four-litre fridge is perfect for your office or man cave, and will allow you can store a litre of milk or cans of beer. It features 12 LED light modes just to keep things colourful, has a removable shelf and plugs in to a USB port.

