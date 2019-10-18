School go green for climate change protest in Crieff

Ardvreck School pupils, from nursery to Form 3, joined other local school pupils in the centre of Crieff to demand action in the fight against climate change.

Clutching their recycled banners, Ardvreck activists walked to James Square in Crieff and voiced their concerns about the future of our planet.

The group of pupils from Ardvreck School enjoyed demonstrating alongside over 400 children from Crieff, Dunblane and surrounding areas.

The pupils from Crieff High School, who organised the local event, were fantastic at incorporating all activists and enthusing the younger children to have their say.

Over 30 children, ranging from 3 to 7 years old, participated in the youth-led Global Climate Strike in Crieff. Friday for Future is an organic grass root mainly youth-led mobilisation, which has sparkled what is one of the biggest (if not the biggest) global climate mobilisation to date.

Ardvreck School is an independent boarding and day preparatory school for boys and girls aged 3–13. Located in Crieff in Perth and Kinross, it was established in 1883.

Renowned for their adventurous spirit and academic rigour, pupils at Ardvreck are encouraged to cast their nets wide, to have big dreams and be ambitious.

The children have access to acres of outdoors space for exciting forest learning, sport and play.