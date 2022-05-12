Strathallan student lands offer from NYU

STRATHALLAN School pupil Thandi Seronga has been offered a place to read liberal studies at New York University.

The 17 year old from Tanzania, who joined Strathallan’s sixth form two years ago, said she was thrilled when she got the offer.

“It’s really quite amazing,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it when I got the email.

“I will get to explore so many subjects before specialising in psychology. It feels like a whole new world has opened its doors to me.”

She added: “Before moving to Scotland, I studied in Kenya and lived in London, so adapting to life in Perthshire was a small adventure itself, but I would do it all again.

“I can’t wait to see what life is like in New York City.”

Fiona MacBain, Strathallan’s head of sixth form, said: “Ever since she joined our school, Thandi has shown a strong work ethic and passion.

“She has thrown herself into new opportunities here that she had never done before including stage-craft for our school productions of A Midsummer’s Nights Dream and Legally Blonde.

“We wish her all the best for the future.”

Strathallan said notable New York University alumni include Martin Scorsese, Angelina Jolie, Alec Baldwin, Pedro Pascal, and Timothée Chalamet, and the co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey.

