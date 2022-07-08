St Leonards School celebrates exam results

PUPILS at St Leonards School in St Andrews are celebrating this week after receiving their International Baccalaureate (IB) results.

The independent school set a record average points score of 36, out of a possible 45 points.

More than a quarter of its leavers scored 40 points or higher, placing them in the top 7% of candidates across the globe.

Two pupils – Bethany Gavine from Balmullo and Martin Dandolov from Kirkcaldy – secured a full 45 points, which is equivalent to five A-star grades at A Level or five grade-A Highers plus two grade-A Advanced Highers.

Achieving 45 points places them amongst the top 1% of IB scores in the world, a result achieved by fewer than 300 pupils globally.

At university, they plan to study architecture and economics respectively.

Further successes included: 44 points for James Mackenzie-Page from St Andrews, who will go on to study physics at the University of St Andrews; Clova Angus, from Leven, with 38 points and a place to study anthropology at Durham University; and 42 points achieved by deputy heads of school Zac Kunwar and Isla Thomson, who will study medicine at the University of Aberdeen and geography at Durham University respectively.

Over the past two years, Archie Clarke and Fynn Loewe have successfully combined their IB studies with high-level sports training programmes, in rugby and golf respectively.

They have been accepted to Durham University and Wingate University in North Carolina on sports scholarships, having both scored 36 points.

Simon Brian, head of St Leonards School, said: “I am incredibly proud of this year’s outstanding IB results.

“They are a testament to the hard work and determination of our students, who have been prepared for life – Ad Vitam – and who I know will go on to do great things at some excellent and diverse destinations in Scotland, the wider UK and around the world.

“The St Leonards average score of 36 is a huge achievement, considerably exceeding the global average. Many congratulations to our 2022 leavers.”

