St Leonards students celebrate outstanding GCSE results

St Leonards School has celebrated another excellent set of GCSE results this month with an impressive 92.1% of qualifications awarded grades 9-4 (equivalent to A*-C), far exceeding the national average.

The school in St Andrews, Fife, has a reputation for academic excellence, and also recently achieved another record set of International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma and Career-related Programme results earlier this summer, with which secured the Year 13 leavers places at prestigious universities in Scotland, the UK and worldwide.

This year’s GCSE pupils excelled in the sciences, languages, music, drama and mathematics, with over half of the exam entries graded at 9-7 or A*/A.

Special congratulations go to Thomas Rowlands, Bettina Yeung, Anna Kleffel and Felix Schultz-Suechting all of whom achieved straight 9-8 (A*) grades.

Simon Brian, Head of St Leonards, said: ‘These results are a testament to all the hard work of pupils and staff here at St Leonards.

‘We are all immensely proud of what our young people have achieved and the manner in which they have accomplished this, with a great sense of purpose, determination and care for one another.’

Will Gaisford, Deputy Head (Academic), added: ‘The academic ambition of young people at St Leonards is transparent in these results, placing them as top-ranking students in the UK.

‘Our pupils will build on this success with the highly-regarded International Baccalaureate pathways in our Sixth Form, setting them up for the brightest of futures.’

Read more on Scottish Field’s News pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.