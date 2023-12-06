St Leonards named Scottish Independent School of the Year

St Leonards School in St Andrews has been named the Scottish Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024 (A-level) by The Sunday Times’ Good Schools Guide 2024.

St Leonards has attained the highest rank for A*-B grades (International Baccalaureate Diploma equivalent).

This ranks the co-educational boarding and day school above every other Scottish independent secondary school, for results equivalent to A*-B at A Level. St Leonards is an all-through International Baccalaureate School, and the comparison is made based on A Level and/or IB results in the Sixth Form.

The Good Schools Guide analyses academic results data from schools across the UK before generating league tables to help and inform parents considering education for their children.

This is not the first time that St Leonards has been named Top Independent School in Scotland for IB/A Level Results, having claimed first place in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2022.

Simon Brian, Head of St Leonards, said: ‘I am so pleased that the ambition, hard work, and strong community ethos at St Leonards are reflected in being named The Sunday Times Scottish Independent School of the Year for Academic Performance 2024.

‘St Leonards is all about shaping well-rounded individuals and leaders for the future, and we achieve this aim by emphasising personal development alongside academic achievement.

‘Members of our School community, known for their warmth, strong values and caring relationships, play a crucial role in fostering an inclusive environment for each of our pupils.

‘High-quality teaching and learning are central to our approach, ensuring every single young person receives the support needed for academic excellence, and our success is driven by a culture of ambition and growth, rigorous academic programs, and a relentless commitment to high standards and hard work.

‘I am incredibly proud of the students, and of St Leonards, on the announcement of this news.’

