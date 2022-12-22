Schools news round-up: Trees, music, and more

Peter Ranscombe calls the register as he rounds-up news from Scotland’s schools. Quiet at the back.

BELHAVEN Hill School in East Lothian has planted a forest full of native species to celebrate the school’s sentenary and to join the “Queen’s Green Canopy” initiative.

“The native saplings were locally sourced from Cheviot Trees, and consist of a mixture of beech, oak, silver birch, crab apple, and aspen,” explained headmaster Olly Langton.

“Every child in the school was given his or her own sapling and instructions on how to plant it.”

The preparatory school recently finished as a runner-up in the “eco warrier” category at Tatler magazine’s schools awards.

The High School of Glasgow has received a Digital Wellbeing Award from the Digital Schools Awards accreditation scheme.

Its junior and senior schools have each been recommended by an external validator to become mentor schools for the programme.

Rector John O’Neill said: “Life today transcends the physical and digital world and we must prepare children and young people with the knowledge, guidance and confidence, to navigate both worlds in the safest way possible.

More than musicians from Morrison’s Academy performed at Perth Concert Hall last week during the school’s Christmas concert.

The programme included “a wide-ranging programme of popular, choral, jazz, and orchestral music”.

Phillip Kennedy, director of music at Morrison’s Academy, said: “This wonderful event offered a perfect way to kick-start the festive season and showcased the fantastic range of talent we have across the whole school.”

