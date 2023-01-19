Schools news round-up: Tedx, music, and more

Pay attention at the back – Peter Ranscombe shares the latest news from Scotland’s schools.

PIANIST William Liu has been crowned Strathallan School’s first ever “young musician of the year” in the Perthshire institution’s senior school.

His performance of Chopin’s Revolutionary Etude won him the top spot.

“It gives me a lot of confidence and I’m excited to see where music will take me,” he said.

The school’s director of music, Jason McAuley, said: “We had an outstanding night of music making from our young people.”

Meanwhile, St George’s School in Edinburgh has unveiled the line-up for its first “TEDx Youth” event on 3 March.

“The theme of ‘The Voice of Possibility’ is particularly apt at a time when positive optimism, creativity, and powerful female voices are a precious commodity,” explained Carol Chandler-Thompson, head of St George’s.

“This TEDx Youth event is an exciting opportunity for our student speakers and guest speakers to contribute to the TEDx mission of bringing great ideas to the world by communicating their ideas and experiences to an audience of local schools as well as to a world-wide audience via the TED Talks video platform.”

Speakers at the event include: Aisha Janki Akinola, director of the BlackED movement; entrepreneur Anna Lagerqvist Christopherson; and Kirsten MacLeod, associate professor in creative media practice at Edinburgh Napier University.

