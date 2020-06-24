Record results for Belhaven Hill School

PUPILS at Belhaven Hill School in East Lothian have managed to post record exam results during the coronavirus lockdown.

All 28 boys and girls aged 12 to 13 were accepted into their first-choice senior schools in Scotland and England.

Headmaster Henry Knight said: “Just shy of 80% of all grades at common entrance are A*, A or B, which is pretty impressive.”

“The boys and girls have all done incredibly well, especially under the restrictions of lockdown and distance learning.

“Their common entrance exams were completed under strict conditions at home and the papers were sent to the children’s respective senior schools for marking.

“Under the circumstances, this is as close to the real thing as is possible.”

Knight said that his pupils were moving to independent schools including Ampleforth, Fettes, Loretto, Marlborough, Oundle, Stowe, Strathallan and Uppingham.

He added: “Overall, 16 awards and scholarships have been won between 20 of our children who put themselves forward.

“Out of the 16 awards and scholarships won, two were academic, five in sport, three in art, three all-rounders, two in music and one in drama.

“The awards, gained in subjects ranging from Latin through to skiing, are real proof that Belhaven provides a broad and creative education.

“This is probably the best set of results in my 11 years as a headmaster.”

The record results maintain Knight’s 100% pass rate in common entrance exams for his pupils as he concludes his time in charge at the co-educational boarding and day preparatory school for seven-to-13 year olds.

Olly Langton, who is moving to Belhaven from Radley College in Oxfordshire, will take over as headmaster in September.

Read more stories from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.