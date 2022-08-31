Merchiston Castle goes co-ed for ‘forest school’

Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh has unveiled plans to open a “forest school” in its grounds for both boys and girls.

Forest schools, which involve teaching children in the outdoors, have become increasingly popular in recent years.

The independent boys’ school will open a outdoor nursery school in September 2024 for children aged between three and five.

Its co-educational junior forest school will also accept primary one to primary three pupils in September 2024, with the junior school becoming fully co-educational by 2030.

Headmaster Jonathan Anderson said: “It is a momentous occasion for Merchiston, as we extend our exceptional educational offering to girls as well as boys for the first time in nearly 200 years.”

He added: “Merchiston has provided a world-class, outward-looking education for boys and young men for nearly 200 years.

“Since our establishment, we have continuously evolved our offering, through bold and innovative approaches that are at the cutting edge of education.

“With the introduction of ‘The Forest’ pre-school and junior school, we will meet the huge demand for alternative approaches and offer the very best in the formative early years of education.

“Our ‘Forest’ pioneers will embark on a nurturing educational journey immersed in and surrounded by nature, allowing them to flourish as individuals throughout their academic years and beyond.”

