Honour for Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland has become one of the first institutions in the country to be honoured for its pioneering work in promoting and encouraging career-long professional learning in the education sector.

Scotland’s national conservatoire received a General Teaching Council for Scotland Professional Learning Award at a recent awards ceremony at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow.

The award recognised the institution’s commitment to providing meaningful learning opportunities for qualified teachers in the midst of their careers.

It comes as the first cohort prepares to graduate from the MEd Learning and Teaching in the Performing Arts: Pathway Two, which is focused on career long professional learning.

It is one of five pathways for practising artists and teachers in performing arts education to upgrade their teaching qualifications and obtain a Masters qualification in learning and teaching at the Royal Conservatoire, which has consistently been ranked in the world’s top ten for performing arts education (QS Rankings).

Jamie Mackay, head of postgraduate learning and teaching programmes and academic development at the Royal Conservatoire, said: ‘The Royal Conservatoire enjoys a sterling reputation for nurturing the next generation of performing and production artists but it also plays a huge role in teaching the teachers, from those entering the profession to educators in the midst of their careers.

‘The General Teaching Council for Scotland is synonymous with excellence in teaching within the school sector and we are extremely proud to receive this award.’

As part of its successful bid, the Royal Conservatoire highlighted the existence of Pathway Two of the MEd, which is aimed at GTCS-registered teachers who want to undertake Masters level study to further develop their practice.

The three year course has been designed to allow teachers to complete their studies around existing professional commitments, delivered through a blend of online and distance learning, as well as six days of weekend seminars and workshops each year.

The Royal Conservatoire also showcased its Masters level, credit-rated Dalcroze Eurhythmics module, which completed its pilot in August 2018. Dalcroze focuses on experiencing music through movement, with research demonstrating whole-body movement is an effective way to enhance musicianship, improve co-ordination and concentration, and develop the skills needed to be a good performer.

Ellen Doherty, director of education, registration and professional learning at GTC Scotland, said: ‘We were delighted to present the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland with one of our Professional Learning Awards for organisations. Through these awards, teachers and leaders can be confident that the key features of high-quality, effective professional learning have been clearly demonstrated by RCS and are embedded into the principles of programme design and the programmes offered.’

The Royal Conservatoire offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees to aspiring and creative teachers.