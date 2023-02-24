Growing Future Assets contest unveils finalists

NINE teams from throughout Scotland have made it through to the finals of the Growing Future Assets Competition on 9 March.

The contest is designed to “encourage young women to consider a career in the world of investment management”.

During the competition, pupils research and analyse a company and then outline the case for investing in its shares.

Teams from Alva Academy, George Watson’s College in Edinburgh, Kingussie High School, and Preston Lodge High School in Prestonpans will compete in the final for the 16-18 age group.

The 14-16 year olds’ category will feature Hillhead High School from Glasgow, Kingussie High School, North Berwick High School, and Oban High School.

Now in its third year, the competition attracted 144 teams consisting of 660 pupils.

The number of entries soared by 90% year-on-year, with almost one-fifth of Scotland’s state schools now taking part in the contest.

More than 90 mentors from 32 firms – including Baillie Gifford, BlackRock, First Sentier Investors, and Walter Scott – volunteered to teach the youngsters.

Helen Bradley, Future Asset programme manager, says: “This year’s competition is the most hotly contested yet.

“It’s been enormously gratifying to see the surge in interest from the youngsters and the commitment and dedication of their teachers and mentors.

“The popularity of the contest, particularly in state schools, means that youngsters who may not otherwise have had contacts in the industry are now plugged into the potential that a career in investment management holds.”

Read more stories from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.

Plus, don’t miss the March issue of Scottish Field magazine.