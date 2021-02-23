Glenalmond appoint two new council members

Two new members have been appointed to the council of Glenalmond College in Perthshire, one of Scotland’s leading independent schools.

Kirsty Moseley and Ruth Shackleton, both former pupils of Glenalmond, have recently taken up the roles on the Council of Glenalmond.

Mrs Moseley was educated at Glenalmond from 2002-2004 and went on to gain a Bachelor’s Degree in Geography at the University of Leeds.

Kirsty is a director at Savills, the FTSE 250 listed international real estate consultancy, where she works across the firm’s investment, development, agency and management divisions advising on public relations in the UK and globally.

Ruth Shackleton was educated at Glenalmond College from 1991-1993 and was in the school’s second intake of girls. After a spell working for Saudi Arabian Airlines, she pursued her ambition to join the Royal Air Force, having been the first girl in Glenalmond’s Combined Cadet Force (CCF). Ms Shackleton enjoyed an immensely rewarding and exciting career in direct support of Frontline Operations in the UK, Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan, Naples and Qatar.

Her career in the service culminated with the role of the Red Arrows Team Manager where, among other things, she coordinated the team’s 50th display season. She returned to commercial aviation as Head of Terminal 1 at Manchester Airport and now works for the airline Jet2.com in the Flight Operations Department as General Manager Crew Development.

Niall Booker, chairman of Glenalmond College Council, said: ‘Mrs Moseley and Ms Shackleton were very welcome new additions to the council.

‘Our new council members bring a very valuable combination of skills and experience and I am confident they will make a very significant contribution to the work of the Council, and growth of Glenalmond College, in the coming years.

‘Ruth and Kirsty have also joined the Council at a very exciting time for Glenalmond as we prepare to celebrate the school’s 175th anniversary in 2022. A very warm welcome from all at Glenalmond to them both.’

Glenalmond College is holding an Online Open Day on March 13, starting at 10am to which all families interested in a Glenalmond education are invited to attend. To register for the event, and for more information, email admissions@glenalmondcollege.co.uk (LINK).