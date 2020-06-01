Glenalmond raises £4,000 with social distanced 10k runs

GLENALMOND College has raised more than £4,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS) during 24 hours of 10 kilometre runs.

Members of staff who live at the independent school took part while social distancing in the college grounds, with the wider school community joining in as far afield as Antigua, Kenya, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Michael Alderson, head of Glenalmond College, and his wife, Emma, ran their ten kilometres on the school grounds between midnight and 2am.

He said: “CHAS does incredibly-important work and we are thrilled to have been able to support the charity.

“Our thanks go to all those who took part, and supported, and to all those who helped to ensure it ran smoothly and met current requirements for social distancing.”

Anderson recently spoke about the unexpected benefits of online lessons at the school, which will hold its next virtual open day on 13 June.

