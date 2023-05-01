‘Brave the Bricks’ walk for charity

FAMILIES are being challenged to “Brave the Bricks” to raise money for The Yard, a disabled children’s charity.

Thousands of Lego bricks will be placed along a 6.5-foot course on 11 June, with participants seeking sponsorship to tread gingerly through the bricks.

The Yard works with children and young people with additional support needs through adventure play sessions in Dundee, Edinburgh, and Kirkcaldy.

The service offers creative and inclusive play in a supported environment, alongside “wrap-around support for the whole family, with a varied programme of drop-in, respite and transition youth clubs, early years, specialist sessions with schools, family play sessions, plus inclusive play and disability training”.

Celine Sinclair, chief executive at The Yard, is preparing for the event alongside her 13-year-old daughter, Serena.

“Most parents will know the pain of treading on Lego, especially barefoot, so we’re urging people to ‘Brave the Bricks’, find their own superhero, and embrace their inner child,” she said.

“By doing so, they can help raise much-needed funds for The Yard, which is a lifeline support for so many local families, providing a safe and welcoming space for their child to play.”

