Edinburgh and Glasgow most expensive student cities

EDINBURGH has topped a league table as the UK’s most expensive city for students for the second year running, with Glasgow in second place.

NatWest bank’s student living index, which was published this morning, showed that students in Scotland’s capital have a monthly term-time income of £1,453 – the lowest of all the cities ranked – while their total monthly spending stands at £1,072.61.

In contrast, Bournemouth and Cardiff were unveiled as the cheapest cities for students.

Students in Edinburgh are working more in part time jobs, with Auld Reekie being the only city to post an increase in the part-time working hours of students compared to last year.

Jaimala Patel, head of NatWest student accounts, said: “An increased reliance on student loans and double digit increases in spending on food shopping and rent is having a real impact on student finances.

“There are some reassuring signs that students feel far more comfortable budgeting than in previous years, and they are taking steps to live within their means.”

The survey of students found that those studying in Edinburgh and Glasgow were the least likely to plan to move back in with their parents or guardians after after they graduate.

Read more personal finance stories on Scottish Field’s your money pages.

Plus, don’t miss Peter Ranscombe’s Your Money column each month in Scottish Field magazine.