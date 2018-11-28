Courier delivers fresh start to the homeless

A leading courier company has been using its scale for good by helping homeless people in the capital get a fresh start.

Eagle Couriers has been teaming up with Edinburgh-based charity, Fresh Start, to spread the news of how volunteering and donations can help ‘people make a home for themselves’.

The firm, which is based in Bathgate, currently delivers 5,000 newsletters for the charity each year, circulating news of Fresh Start’s appeals and fundraising – and has committed to continue delivering the leaflets in 2019.

Over the last few years, free distribution of the newsletters by the courier company has saved the charity around £3,000.

Biddy Kelly, managing director at Fresh Start, said: ‘Fresh Start is extremely grateful for all the support we receive.

‘From volunteering with our services to donating essential household items for our Starter Packs, this help ensures that we are able to continue supporting some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

‘We cannot thank Eagle Couriers enough for their help in delivering our newsletters. They have been doing so for the last few years and have helped to spread the word of what we do and what we want to achieve.

‘Homelessness is still a worryingly big problem in our community, but the support from businesses, groups and individuals who donate goods, money or their time does bring some comfort to the situation.’

Set up 20 years ago, Fresh Start’s mission is to help people make a home for themselves by providing them with the everyday essentials needed to turn an empty shell into a home.

Through cooking classes and growing spaces, the charity offers opportunities for people to learn new skills, build confidence and self-esteem. The organisation’s training initiative also provides those who are unemployed with skills, experience and qualifications to get back into the workplace.

Fiona Deas, co-director of Eagle Couriers, said: ‘The team at Eagle Couriers is delighted to be able to help Fresh Start get individuals who have been sleeping rough back living in safe and secure homes.

‘It’s the little things that we take for granted in life, like having a warm place to sleep and the tools to make a meal when you are hungry. Those who have lost their home don’t always have the basics on hand when they first move in to new accommodation.

‘By delivering the charity’s newsletters free of charge, we hope that we can help spread the message and the fantastic work that all of those involved do to give homeless people in the community a lifeline.

‘At this time of year it is more important than ever to consider those who may need a hand in order to get back on their feet. We can all do our bit to help.’

With Christmas fast approaching, Fresh Start is ensuring people who are and have experienced homelessness are receiving the help they need through its annual Cookers for Christmas Appeal.

Biddy added: ‘After someone has experienced a period of homelessness, a cooker for their new home is a luxury that unfortunately many cannot afford.

‘Around the Christmas period this lack of amenity is felt further as the messages of indulging in delicious treats and sitting down for tasty meals are shown almost at the turn of every corner.

‘Fresh Start wants to make this a reality for people who have been homeless and provide them with a brand new cooker, fully fitted by a trained and professional team.

‘Any small donation would be gratefully welcomed and will go towards providing someone with a new cooker that will make a real difference to their festive period and their life going forward.’

You can donate to Fresh Start’s Cookers for Christmas Appeal online by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/cookersforChristmas2018 or by sending a cheque to 22-24 Ferry Road Drive, Edinburgh, EH4 4BR.

Other goods the charity are looking for people to donate over the Christmas period include cleaning products, new pots and pans sets, toiletries, food goods and light bulbs. To find out more about Fresh Start visit www.freshstartweb.org.uk.