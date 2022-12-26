Historic Canongate gasworks to become student flats

PLANNING permission has been granted to turn the former Canongate gasworks in Edinburgh into student flats.

The application was rejected by City of Edinburgh Council in August, but a Scottish Government planning reporter has now upheld an appeal.

The flats will include 76 studio rooms, a gym, and two study rooms.

The development is aimed at postgraduate students.

Some of the 20th-century buildings on the site will be demolished, while parts of the 19th century gasworks, including a workshop, will be incorporated into the design for the development.

David Clancy, a director of York-based property company S Harrison Developments, said: “These proposals will redevelop an unloved site in the heart of the capital and provide much-needed purpose-built sudent accommodation (PBSA) in a highly-sustainable location, situated so close to many university buildings.

“We are pleased to see that the reporter noted that the proposed PBSA does not result in an ‘excessive concentration’ of student accommodation in the area and will fit in with the nearby listed buildings, preserving the character and appearance of the Old Town conservation area.

“Our proposals are part of the wider redevelopment of this part of the city centre and will help to bring life and economic activity to the area.”

Stuart Black, development director at Summix Developments, added: “With the reporter upholding the appeal, the delivery of high-quality student accommodation on what is a brownfield site can be progressed.

“This will be a highly energy-efficient building, incorporating low and zero carbon-emitting equipment, including air source heat pumps, full light-emitting diode (LED) lighting, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery, and [solar] panels.

“It will also serve to address an increasing demand for student accommodation, and through this assist in moving students out of homes more appropriate for families and into well-managed accommodation.”

