Beautiful jewellery lovingly crafted on a Scottish island

From her workshop on the island of Burray, Orkney, Karen Duncan creates stunning jewellery designs which reflect her local roots.

Inspired by the shapes and textures of the Orkney landscape and its rich heritage, Karen creates distinctive and beautifully finished pieces, which incorporate geometric shapes and intricate detail.

From an early age Karen showed an interest in working with her hands, and as a teenager she was fortunate to work with renowned silversmith David Hodge at his workshop in Burray. He opened Karen’s eyes to the possibilities of silversmithing.

‘I loved seeing the transformation from raw material to finished objects,’ Karen says, and it whetted her appetite for more.

She became a trainee with local silversmith Ola Gorie after leaving school, and went on to develop the diverse skills involved in jewellery making. By 2007 Karen had grown in confidence and competence, and she set up on her own, establishing a workshop in the house she was building in Burray.

Craftsmanship runs in Karen’s family: her father designed and made wooden boats with his father and brother in the local boatyard, operated by five generations of the Duncan family. They worked by eye and fine judgement, using an intimate knowledge of their materials and their craft to fashion boats which travelled the world over.

Karen has adapted these inherited skills to the world of jewellery making. Whether making one-off commissioned pieces, remodelling or repairing existing pieces or creating her own designs, Karen is inventive and meticulous.

She was accepted into the Guild of Master Craftsmen, the first Orkney jeweller to gain this accolade, in recognition of the artisan skills she has honed over the last 30 years.

With stunning views overlooking Water Sound and one of the Churchill Barrier’s which link her home island of Burray to the Orkney mainland, Karen’s workshop is where she is happiest. The view from the window provides daily inspiration for new designs, allowing Karen to experiment with different textures and colours, perfecting each piece before it is crafted, finished and packaged up ready for sale.

Her versatility, understanding of materials and attention to detail result in jewellery made with passion, care and precision, delivered from her home to your home.

To find out more visit karenduncanjewellery.com/