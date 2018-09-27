A fundraising symbol of Remembrance

A Scottish charity is selling 10 inch perspex Tommies to raise money for the war veteran charity There But Not There.

These symbols of remembrance are on sale to the public at The Royal Scots Club in Edinburgh. Made by veterans, the Tommies are part of a nationwide initiative to raise £15 million for the armed forces, through the There But Not There campaign.

The There But Not There campaign is aiming to not only raise money for outstanding charities but to help heal those suffering with concealed wounds of post-traumatic stress disorder and other lasting legacies of combat.

The 10 inch figures are replicas of the six foot Tommies which are currently touring the United Kingdom. These significant life-size figures are currently standing to attention in the Hearts of Midlothian Memorial Garden.

The 10 inch figures are a token of remembrance; to remember the heroes who fought for and gave their lives for our country. In addition to this, acting as a tool to educate all generations about the true heroism of the soldiers in World War I who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Henry Cochrane, fundraising director of the inspirational campaign, said: ‘To have our Tommies on sale at The Royal Scots Club is a huge honour for There But Not There.

‘In buying the Tommies, people are not only commemorating the sacrifice of hundreds of thousands of British and Commonwealth soldiers, they are also supporting the veterans of today, with all profits going to charities supporting the armed forces community.’

The Royal Scots Club, in Abercromby Place, Edinburgh, are delighted to be selling Tommies in Scotland’s capital and contribute towards raising money for this extremely important cause. The public have already bought over 60,000 of the 10 inch Tommies to support the campaign and create their own personal memorial.

The Tommy is based on a photograph by Horace Nicholls, a pioneering photojournalist whose eldest son died at Arras in 1917, aged 22.

The money made from the figures will be distributed evenly between:

• The Royal Foundation: Heads Together,

• Walking with the Wounded

• Combat Stress

• Help for Heroes: Hidden Wound

• The Commonwealth War Graves Foundation

• Project Equinox: Housing Veterans

The campaign has raised in excess £2.1 million so far.