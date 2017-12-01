Living the dream with a panto ice cream

Posted on

Pantomime lovers in Aberdeen are in for a sweet treat this festive season.

His Majesty’s Theatre is teaming up with Mackie’s ice cream to offer special prizes including a year’s worth of ice cream and coffee and a chocolate party for 10 people.

When Aladdin evening customers buy an ice cream in the show’s interval, they will be in with a chance of winning one of nearly 100 prizes at the brand new Mackie’s 19.2 ice cream parlour in Marischal Square – and to extend the festive cheer, every winner will also be in with a chance of winning one of three grand prizes.

Mackie’s, which supplies tubs of ice cream to the city theatre, will replace almost 100 of the usual ice cream lids with ‘lucky lids’ which will reveal instant win prizes when opened. Three of these lucky lids will be sold at every evening performance of Aladdin, for the entire duration of the show (Saturday, 2 December – Sunday, 7 January 7, 2018), amounting to 96 instant winners.

Yvette Harrison, manager of Mackie’s 19.2 said: ‘Our new ice cream parlour promises to be a real treat and we are delighted to offer 96 lucky winners the chance to come and enjoy some of our finest ice cream and coffees, on the house.

‘Under each winning lid or ice cream tub will be a special disc that entitles the winner to a prize in the brand new parlour when it opens later this year.

‘We’re throwing in an extra Christmas present in the form of a grand prize draw – our Three Wishes Raffle. This gives our lucky winners the chance to get their hands on one of three wonderful prizes: a year’s worth of ice cream and coffee at our parlour, a chocolate party for 10 people or a very special parlour afternoon tea for four people.’

APA chief executive Jane Spiers said: ‘Nothing says Christmas cheer quite like a visit to the HMT pantomime, and that wouldn’t be complete without a scoop of Mackie’s delicious ice cream to enjoy during the show. We’re expecting around 60,000 people through our doors for Aladdin and we’re looking forward to welcoming each and every customer.i

Instant winners are invited to redeem their lucky tubs at Mackie’s 19.2, where they will receive three complimentary ice creams, served any way they wish.

Every winner who redeems their instant win tub will be entered into a prize draw to win one of three grand prizes.

Grand prizes include a Mackie’s Tasting Menu for four people, with ice cream, waffles, chocolate and Prosecco to enjoy, a Children’s Chocolate and Ice Cream Party for 10 people, and a Mackie’s 19.2 VIP Card, which entitles the winner to a year’s worth of ice cream and coffee (12 visits, with a free ice cream and coffee on every visit).

Customers ‘make their wish’ by choosing which of the three grand prizes they would like to win. The winners of the three grand prizes will be drawn two weeks after the production of Aladdin comes to a close.

This year’s HMT panto is Aladdin, starring Jimmy Osmond as the evil Abanazer, with Jordan Young as Aladdin and Alan McHugh as Widow Twankey.

The parlour, set to open to the public at the start of December, is located an exact 19.2 miles from the Mackie’s Westertown farm, where delicious tubs of ice cream have been made for the last 30 years.