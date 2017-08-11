Listed country house brings new renovation opportunity to the market

Posted on

A new to the market country house is offering keen buyers the rare opportunity to transform an uninhabited property into a dream family home.

Built in 1870, Chesterhill House is a C listed Tudor-Italianate style property situated in grounds of over three acres on the southern shore of the Firth of Tay in Fife.

Chesterhill House is in need of a complete renovation, having been unoccupied for several years, but would make the ideal purchase for anyone seeking a major property project.

Despite its current condition, the property has maintained a number of traditional, architectural features including castellated parapets and a square plan tower. One key detail is a finely constructed oval walled garden, which is also listed and predates the existing house. Intact gardens of this style and age are especially unique in Scotland.

It also has mains water and electricity with drainage to a septic tank, as well as oil central heating and open fireplaces in the principal rooms.

What’s more, the sale comprises detached garages which, although having currently fallen into disrepair, offer great potential following extensive refurbishment.

Located just six miles from Dundee, Chesterhill House is now on the market with Perthshire-based Chartered Surveyors, Land and Estate Agents Bell Ingram for offers over £200,000.

Carl Warden, of Bell Ingram in Perth, said: ‘Chesterhill House offers a truly unique opportunity for anyone looking for a real, hands on property project.

‘It is in need of considerable upgrading but for anyone up to the challenge, it has endless potential to be transformed into an impressive, character-filled family home.

‘It also offers the best of both worlds in that it is situated in a sloping site surrounded by woodland, giving a sense of rural seclusion and privacy, but also has good access to major road links and Perth, Aberdeen and Edinburgh are all within comfortable driving distance.’

Internally, the property extends to 492.37 square meters and is laid out over three floors and an attic.

Fife is particularly famous for golf and has numerous top quality courses, including the world-renowned Old Course at St Andrews. Good schooling is also available in nearby St Andrews and Cupar.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only, and can be arranged through Bell Ingram’s Perth office on 01738 621 121.